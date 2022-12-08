TCS Ruhaniyat, festival of mystic music is back in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TCS Ruhaniyat, the unique festival of mystic music will be back in Hyderabad for the 22nd year with the messages of great masters once again, at Taramati Baradari amphitheatre on December 11.

Ruhaniyat features rare gems of living traditions from across India, bringing alive the amazingly rich intangible heritage that has travelled down millennia, mostly orally passed down from generation to generation. Besides India, the festival also features artists from other countries.

The line-up for the event include: Ancient Wisdom of The Khasi – Elisheba Khongthaw & Group, Immortal Shabad of Punjab – Ashupreet Kaur & Group, So Said The Mystics of Gujarat – Hemant Chauhan & Group, Intriguing Communion With Nature – Huun-Huur-Tu (Republic of Tuva) and Qawwali – Nizami Brothers & Group, a press release said.

