Natya Thoranam-2023 at Taramati Baradari on Saturday

Celebrating India's diverse dance forms, Amrita Cultural Trust is organising a cultural extravaganza 'Natya Thoranam-2023' at the Kelika Indoor Auditorium of Taramati Baradari on October 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

The event will feature performances of various classical dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, and the unique Telangana ancient dance form, Perini. Renowned guru Kalakrishna and his team will present the Perini dance. Six expert-led dance groups from across India will showcase the beauty and grace of their respective styles.

‘Natya Thoranam-2023’ marks the third anniversary of the Amrita Cultural Trust which has been at the forefront of preserving India’s endangered dance forms and introducing them to the world through technology and social media. Entry for the event is entirely free.

Bhargavi Pagadala, Managing Trustee of Amrita Cultural Trust, said the festival will feature traditional dance forms performed by talented dancers from various parts of India. She also encouraged those with a passion for dance to explore the scholarships offered by the Trust, enabling aspiring dancers to pursue their dreams and keep the rich heritage of classical Indian dance alive.