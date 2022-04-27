TDP women storm Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission office

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Guntur: Members of Telugu Mahila, the women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday stormed the office of the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission in Mangalagiri near here, protesting against the growing atrocities on women in the State.

Telugu Mahila state president and former MLA Vangalapudi Anita led the slogan shouting demonstrators who were stopped at the gate. When they said they had a right to complain to the Commission and find out the progress of the case of gangrape in Vijayawada government hospital, and would leave after submitting a memorandum to the chairperson, a limited number of them were allowed inside.

However, there were heated exchanges between Anita and chairperson Vasireddi Padma in the latter’s chambers, it was said. Anita also handed over a book, ‘Jagan paalanalo vooriko unmadi’ , to Padma on the occasion and the latter had reportedly told her that she would answer them after going through the book.

Later, addressing media persons, Padma expressed her unhappiness that the TDP was organising dharnas in response to the notices issued to its president N. Chandrababu Naidu and leader Bonda Uma who obstructed her meeting with the gangrape victim at the hospital. She stated that everybody thought Chandrababu would respect the Women’s Commission but that did not happen. It was not proper to call for dharnas and agitating in front of Women’s Commission, she felt, and pointed out that the TDP leaders had behaved rudely at the hospital.

“We want to list the ten mistakes of Chandrababu and Bonda Uma through the media. To begin with, scores of them had gone to the victim which was their first mistake and on top of it they shouted, and terrorised the victim. Their visit with large number of men and material was in violation of Supreme Court orders and to obstruct the chairperson of Women’s Commission, and stopping me from calling on the victim is absolutely wrong. On top of it, they threatened me and obstructed me from discharging my duties. They also heaped abuses on me. Apart from that, they paraded the family members of the victim before the media and we will proceed in the matter after taking legal opinion,” she stated.

