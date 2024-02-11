TDP’s Nara Lokesh promises ‘Super Six guarantees’ ahead of State polls

Additionally, he pledged to provide three free gas cylinders every year to each household under the Deepam Scheme.

Srikakulam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday promised, “a new vision for Andhra Pradesh With Super Six guarantees.” Addressing a cadre meeting at Palasa in Shankharavam district, Nara Lokesh said that the six guarantees should reach every doorstep. Nara Lokesh stated that the TDP and the Jana Sena government will create 20 lakh jobs for the youth.

The beneficiaries were assured that they would receive a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 till the time they don’t secure a job. “Under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, TDP will provide Rs. 15,000 per year to every school-going child. Under the Annadata scheme farmers will be offered Rs 20,000 annually,” he promised.

Nara Lokesh also outlined plans to grant Rs. 1500 per month to women aged 18 to 59 under the Aadabidda Nidhi scheme. “Our government will ensure free travel services for women in RTC buses. We will provide purified drinking water with tap connections to every household,” he assured further.

Speaking about the injustice that happened to the Uttarandhra region during the Jagan Reddy regime, Nara Lokesh criticized the YSRC government for failing to allocate the necessary land for establishing the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone to the central government.

Saying that the Telugu people fought for the establishment of the Steel Plant in Vishakapatnam, he criticized the YSRCP for planning to grab the lands of the Vizag Steel Plant by privatising it. Asking people to be patient for the next two months until TDP forms the government, Nara Lokesh said, “The State government led by Telugu Desam Party will buy the Vizag Steel Plant and save the employees working there if needed.”

Lokesh disclosed that the TDP government had allocated Rs 1200 crores for Palasa between 2015 and 2019, contributing to the constituency’s development.

He highlighted the long-pending flyover project near Rail Nilayam, initiated by TDP but stalled by YSRCP upon assuming power.

“The people of Palasa made Seediri Appalaraju win with a 16,000 votes majority but the MLA did nothing for the constituency despite getting a chance to serve as a minister. Five women from the constituency died under suspicious circumstances and no justice was delivered to these families by the minister,” he said.

Lokesh assured that these families will be delivered justice in the first 100 days of TDP forming the government. “Our government will initiate an inquiry into the corruption of the YSRCP leaders and the restitution of misappropriated funds with interest,” he said.