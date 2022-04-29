Teach a lesson to BJP for not procuring paddy: MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is inaugurating the paddy procuremnet centre at Ulli Timmaipally village in Chegunta Mandal of Medak district on Friday.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has decided to procure paddy even though it is a huge burden on the State government’s exchequer. He said that the Telangana government will spend over Rs 4,000 crore with the sole aim of protecting the farmers.

Addressing the farmers after inaugurating the paddy procurement centres at Ulli Timmaipally, and Anantha Sagar in Chegunta Mandal on Friday, the Medak MP said the Chief Minister has taught a lesson to the Centre with his decision to procure the paddy. He alleged that the union government has attempted to push farming into a crisis by denying to procure the paddy harvest of Yasangi from Telangana when Rao came to the rescue by making a brave decision.

Asking the farmers to realise who exactly working for farmers, Reddy has urged them to teach a lesson to the union government led by the BJP in the next elections. He suggested the officials and elected representatives make available enough gunny bags, tarpaulins and others needed at the procurement centres.

Prabhakar Reddy has also inaugurated the new Mosque built at Ulli Timmaipally. ZPTC Srinivas, Agriculture Market Chairman Praveen Kumar, and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .