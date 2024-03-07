Teach a lesson to Congress in Lok Sabha elections: Harish Rao

Congress has failed to keep the promise of waiving of Rs 2 lakh crop loan within 100 days after coming to power, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is addressing the Party cadre in Narayankhed on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people of Narayankhed Assembly Constituency to teach a lesson to the Congress Party, which failed to keep the promises made during the assembly election campaign, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party cadre meeting in Narayankhed on Thursday, the Former Minister has said that the Congress has failed to keep the promise of waiving of Rs 2 lakh crop loan within 100 days after coming to power. Rao has said that the BRS government had released Rythu Bandhu funds even stopping the salaries of MLAs, Ministers and officials when they were in power.

However, he has said that the Congress government had failed to release Rythu Bandhu funds until March. He has said that Congress could not keep the promises of giving Rs 2,500 per month for women, Rs 500 incentive for paddy and many other promises. Saying that the BRS will remain the sole voice for Telangana in New Delhi, Rao has appealed to the cadre to explain to the voters what the BRS government did in Narayankhed in the last 10 years.