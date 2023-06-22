Teacher turned anchor felicitated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Collector hands over a certificate of appreciation to anchor Gundeti Yogeshwar in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Noted anchor, national best teacher award recipient and poet Gundeti Yogeshwar was felicitated by Collector Badavath Santosh and MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao for playing a vital role in the success of events organized as part of the decennial Telangana formation day celebrations, at a programme held here on Thursday.

Santosh was all praise for Yogeshwar for his contributions to the success of the programmes conducted by the district administration. Rao appreciated the government teacher turned anchor for his expression and command over anchoring. Santosh and Rao handed over a certificate of appreciation to the multi-talented teacher.

To his credit, Yogeshwar anchored over 10,000 programmes conducted by various government departments, voluntary and cultural organisations in Telangana and several parts of the country.

He is the State master trainer of National Green Corps (NGC) and environmental teacher and works with the Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) of Mancherial town. He bagged the best teacher award from the union government in 2017 and best State level teacher award in 2008.