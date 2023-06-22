Telangana was realized due to sacrifices of martyrs: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Collector Santosh along with MLA Diwakar Rao pay floral tributes to martyrs at a martyr column in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said the State of Telangana was realized due to the sacrifices made by martyrs. He was addressing a gathering after participating in Martyrs Day along with MLA Diwakar Rao.

Santosh said the sacrifices were unforgettable and matchless. He observed that we were now reaping fruits of the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that homage was paid to the martyrs in educational institutions, villages, municipalities and offices of mandal parishad and zilla parishad by garlanding martyr columns and observing silence for two minutes, as part of recognizing their role in formation of Telangana

Diwakar Rao said that while 369 persons sacrificed their lives in the first phase of Telangana movement in 1969, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao achieved their dream by uniting people of the State and moving the Congress-led union government. Rao was relentlessly striving hard to develop Telangana by introducing innovative welfare schemes and taking up developmental activities, he added.

Later, the Collector and MLA felicitated kin of the martyrs at a programme held at Zilla Parishad conference hall.