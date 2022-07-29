Teachers must improve their research skills: NIT Director

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Guests release souvenir of the conference at the KITS campus at Erragattugutta on Friday.

Warangal: Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Prof N V Ramana Rao said the teacher’s role has been given much prominence in the new national educational policy and exhorted teachers to keep their research skills updated. He inaugurated the two-day conference on the “Springer 4th International Conference on Computer and Communication Technology (IC3T-2022)” at KITS Warangal on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Ramana Rao said that the keyword of conference was improving quality and thinking out of the box. “ The objective of the IC3T-2022 is to present a unified platform for advanced and multi-disciplinary research towards the design of smart computing, information systems and electronic systems. The theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence and sustainability that will lead to realistic solutions to variegated problems for the benefit of society,” he said. Editor of the Springer, Dr K Srujan Raju from the CMR Technical Campus, Medchal said “ We have received 325 research papers from 19 states of India and 18 countries across the globe. The board has selected 53 research papers,” he said.

Heriot-Watt University, UK, faculty member Dr Mathini Sellathu Rai delivered the keynote address on ‘signal processing and wireless communication’ through virtual mode. KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the MoU between NIT and the KITS was helpful for research and innovations.