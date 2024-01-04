Team H records 122-run victory over Team E in HCA Boys U-14 One Day Selection matches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Janmesh hit 110 as Team H recorded a massive 122-run victory over Team E in the HCA Boys Under-14 One Day Selection matches in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Batting first, Janmesh’s knock powered his side to 320/9 in 50 overs. Riyan Syed contributed with 56 runs. In reply, Vignesh Nethi’s bowling effort of 4/49 bundled out Team E for 198 runs in 35.1 overs. Shaunak Ram top-scored with 61 runs.

In another match, Prudvishwar hit 102 runs to lead Team G to seven-wicket victory over Team F. Shiva Rama Krishna smashed 130 runs in losing cause as Team F posted 219 runs in 41.1 overs. Later, Prudvishwar’s batting efforts led Team F to reach home for the loss of three wickets.

Brief Scores: Team H 320/9 in 50 overs (Janmesh Singh 110, Riyan Syed 56, V Siddharth 3/56) bt Team E 198 in 35.1 overs (Shaunak Ram 61, Vignesh Nethi 4/49); Team F 219 in 41.1 overs (Shiva Rama Krishna 130, Geeth Mudiraj 3/38) lost to Team G 222/3 in 43 overs (Prudvishwar 102, Mujtaba 45); Team A 158 in 34.2 overs (Nischal Reddy 41, Ishan 3/31) lost to Team D 159/7 in 37.3 overs (K Karthik Reddy 39 no); Team B 224/5 in 50 overs (K Jeshwanth 57, MA Khaliq 41no, Smyan Bharadwaj 35no, Athirath 3/36) bt Team C 92 in 29.3 overs (Aneesh Karthik 34).