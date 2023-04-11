Tech Tok: India top market for AI

At a time when artificial intelligence is on the verge of changing the way we live and work, citizens adapting to it sure is a positive sign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Ai

Indians are riding the tide and adapting to the latest artificial intelligence wave. And if recent reports are to be believed, we are outdoing several other countries.

The Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi in an interview with PTI revealed some interesting details. Bing recently incorporated OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and according to him, India is one of the top three markets for this search engine.

When this interactive chatbot first made headlines in the country, soon everyone began testing ChatGPT on its knowledge of different topics. It was fun and astonishing to see this tool churn out paragraphs of information within seconds.

Soon, several organisations and individuals began tasking the tool with writing codes, emails, and other content. Naturally, the number of people using Bing that now had integrated ChatGPT also rose significantly.

This new-found awareness of artificial intelligence and its enormous capabilities also helped Indians discover other AI-powered apps. Predominantly the ones that edited or created fake images and even cloned voices. Mehdi further informed that the country stands first in using Bing Image Creator to create fake AI images.

At a time when artificial intelligence is on the verge of changing the way we live and work, citizens adapting to it sure is a positive sign. It is now up to the policymakers to create a safe online environment to further explore and attune to AI.

Apple to open its first retail stores in India

Following steady demand for Apple products in the Indian market, the American tech giant is all set to open its first two retail stores in the country.

Its first store Apple BKC at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai is set to open doors on April 18. Their second store, Apple Saket in Delhi will be functional from April 20. According to reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook will inaugurate the first store in the financial capital.

Alibaba to roll out ChatGPT rival

After Chinese search engine Baidu failed to impress with its own version of AI chatbot, another Chinese tech company Alibaba announced its plans to enter the domain.

The company revealed that a ChatGPT-style tool called Tongyi Qianwen will be integrated with all of Alibaba’s platforms that can answer questions in both Chinese and English. Tongyi Qianwen roughly translates to “seeking truth by asking a thousand questions”.

Twitter verified unfollows accounts

After the mind boggling changes to Twitter’s verified labels, the Twitter Verified account unfollowed 4,20,000 legacy verified accounts.

The move is to encourage more users to sign up for Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that the company rolled out after Elon Musk took over as CEO. Last month, the micro-blogging site announced that it will start removing blue checkmarks for all legacy verified accounts from April 1.

– Epsita Gunti with agency inputs

Also Read Tech Tok: Google expands Nearby Share feature to Windows PC