Techie assaulted, robbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons trespassed into the house of a software employee, and assaulted and robbed him, at HUDA Colony in Chandanagar around midnight on Thursday. Previous enmity is suspected to be the reason, police said.

Police said the techie M Sri Harsha was staying with one R Sai Ram Prasad, a solar technical engineer in a rented apartment for the last four months. On Thursday night, two unidentified persons came to the house enquiring about Sai Ram Prasad and assaulted Sri Harsha.

“They dragged him into the store room and after gagging him, tied him to a chair. They escaped with two mobile phones, cash and debit card,” police said. The Chandanagar police booked a case and suspect that a recent dispute between Sai Ram Prasad and one Saurabh Goud could have led to the attack.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .