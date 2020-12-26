Techie drowns in Laknavaram Lake

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Mulugu: The body of a software employee, who drowned in the Laknavaram Lake in Govindraopet mandal in the district, has been retrieved on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sudhakar (22), a native of Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district. He had been working as a software employee for a company in Hyderabad.

Sudhakar along with 18 others arrived at Laknavaram Lake for a jaunt on Friday and fell in the lake accidentally. Though the local police led by SI Ravinder took up the search operation to trace the body on Friday, they could not find it with the fall of night. On Saturday morning, they have found the body. Locals alleged that the TSTDC officials are not taking any steps to prevent the accidents at the Lake despite several such incidents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .