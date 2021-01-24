Techie held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday detained a software engineer on charges of raping a minor girl at his house here in Banjara Hills.

The person in question allegedly kidnapped the girl who earlier used to attend tuition classes at his residence.

As she was missing from Saturday, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police, raising suspicion on the techie, who is working with a reputed IT company.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case and traced the girl. The software engineer was immediately taken into custody.

