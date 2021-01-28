Technical methods help Nalgonda police trace missing person

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath formed the anti-trafficking team with two Sub-Inspectors and five police constables to trace missing persons in the district.

Nalgonda: Barring two cases, the anti-human trafficking team of Nalgonda police has succeeded in tracking down all 78 missing persons from different police station limits in the district.

The latest instance is that of Chukka Jasmin Prapulla, who ran away from her house in Nalgonda in 2014. The anti-human trafficking team found that she was working as a physiotherapist at a private hospital at Narsaraopet of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and got her back and reunited her with her family on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ch Satish said the special team had traced 76 missing persons in the last 45 days and reunited them with their families. The special team took technical support to trace the missing persons which yielded good results, he said. “First, we collected details of Aadhar cards of the missing persons and check whether it was used for any purpose including buying SIM cards or booking rail tickets. Based on this information, we succeeded in tracing the location of the missing persons and brought them back to the district,” he said, adding that most of the missing persons ran away from home following differences with family members.

The SP appreciated the anti-trafficking team for successfully tracking down the missing persons. He said the remaining missing persons too would be traced and reunited with their families soon.

