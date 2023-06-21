Techwave launches anchor platform

This cutting-edge cloud-based interactive program management tool by Techwave enables users to manage their project tasks in real-time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Techwave, a global Information Technology and engineering services firm, launched anchor platform, a cutting-edge cloud-based interactive program management tool that enables users to manage their project tasks in real-time.

This tool empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate, enhance agility, boost productivity, and achieve remarkable outcomes. This comprehensive solution is an advanced operating platform to design, manage, collaborate, and communicate, ensuring optimized performance throughout the project lifecycle.

“We have recently launched a new Innovation Engineering Centre in Hyderabad to meet its rapid growth goals and utilize a diverse pool of high-tech talent. With our new facility, we will offer integrated engineering solutions, customer experiences, and accelerators spanning through end-to-end network deployment services from consulting through build phases,” said Raj Gummadapu, CEO, of Techwave.