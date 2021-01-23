Teenage girl commits suicide in Hyderabad

The girl took the drastic step, fearing that her mother would admonish her for allegedly damaging the mobile phone of her neighbour’s son

Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at her house at New Colony in Miyapur on Saturday fearing that her mother would admonish her for allegedly damaging the mobile phone of her neighbour’s son.

The girl, a class VI student, and her neighbour’s son, were playing when his mobile phone slipped from her hands and fell down causing damage to it. Angered over this, the boy informed her that he would bring the matter to the notice of her mother.

Fearing that her mother would reprimand her, she went inside her room and took the drastic step, according to police.

