Teenager dies in road accident in Hyderabad

At Pillar No 19 of PVNR express way, Shaibaz lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a divider and sustained injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 08:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager died in a road accident at Mehdipatnam on Monday morning. The victim Mohd Misbahuddin (14), a resident of Priya colony Gudimalkapur went out for prayers at around 5.30 am on Monday morning.

After completion of prayers at a mosque in Asifnagar, the victim Misbahuddin met a friend Mohammed Abdul Shaibaz and the duo started towards Mehdipatnam on the bike.

“Shaibaz was driving the bike while Misbahuddin was seated on the backside. At Pillar No 19 of PVNR express way, Shaibaz lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a divider and sustained injuries.

Both of them were shifted to Osmania Hospital where Misbahuddin died later,” said Humayunnagar sub inspector, Vinod Kumar.