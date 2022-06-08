Teenager drowned in Peddavagu of Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:04 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Representational image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A teenager drowned in Peddavagu, while another youngster was rescued when they were swimming in it for fun near Namanagar village of Kaghaznagar mandal on Wednesday. Medical condition of the survived is learned to be critical. Body of the teenager is yet to be fished out.

Easgaon Sub-Inspector K Jagadish said that the victims were Shravan (16) from Easgaon village. The survivor was Bittu, who was also from Easgaon.

Shravan met a watery grave when he and Bittu tried to take dip in the rivulet for fun. They along with their friends Tushar and Nithish were spending on the banks of Peddavagu at the time of the mishap. Tushar and Nitish raised alarm. Some fishermen who were fishing in the rivulet rescued Bittu.

The four teenagers are classmates hailing from Easgaon. They completed Class X recently.