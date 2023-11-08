Teenmar Mallanna joins Congress party

Naveen joined the party in the presence of Telangana Congress unit in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other senior leaders on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:00 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: In a strange turn of events, Chinthapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, has switched allegiances to the Congress party.

He had accused the TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy of irregularities in allocating tickets.

Naveen had hoped for a ticket from Medchal constituency, but it was not allocated to him. The Congress party has instead fielded Thotakura Vajresh Yadav as their candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

