Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad returns to winning ways, defeat Vidarbha by 30 runs

Hyderabad, who suffered a hat-trick of losses in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, returned to winning ways defeating Vidarbha by 30 runs in a match that was curtailed by bad light

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad, who suffered a hat-trick of losses in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, returned to winning ways defeating Vidarbha by 30 runs in a match that was curtailed by bad light

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, who suffered a hat-trick of losses in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, returned to winning ways defeating Vidarbha by 30 runs in a match that was curtailed by bad light, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Vidarbha rode on Karun Nari’s unbeaten 102 to post a challenging 286/8 in 50 overs. Later, Hyderabad posted 159/1 in 29 overs when bad light stopped the play and no further game was possible, declaring Hyderabad winner by 30 runs.

Also Read Telangana shooter Zahra hogs limelight at National Shooting Championship

Earlier, Vidarbha had a good start as their openers Dhruv Shorey (83) and Atharva Taide (44) posted 91 runs for the opening wickets. After Taide was dismissed, Aman Mokhade also returned to the pavilion cheaply. But Shorey and Karun Nair added 89 runs for the third wicket before the former fell.

Though Hyderabad bowlers made a comeback taking wickets at the regular intervals, Karun Nair waged a lone battle, hitting 102 in 98 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two over it. For Hyderabad, Kartikeya Kak and Nitin Sai Yadav scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost Rohit Rayudu in the seventh over. However, Tanmay Agarwal (77 not out off 77; 7×4, 2×6) and captain Rahul Singh (62 not out off 80; 4×4, 2×6) hit half-centuries to put their side on the road to victory, before bad light curtained the game.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 286/8 in 50 overs (Karun Nair 102 no, Dhruv Shorey 83; Nitin Sai Yadav 2/50, Kartikeya Kak 2/52) lost to Hyderabad (revised target 130 off 29 overs) 159/1 in 29 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 77 no, Rahul Singh 62 no).