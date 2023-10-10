Telangana: 101 critical polling stations identified in Mancherial

741 polling stations were created for conducting the elections, 101 were critical ones and 51 stations were situated in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas, said Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Collector Badavath Santosh addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said 101 polling stations were identified to be critical ones in the district. He along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Kekan addressed pressmen and briefed arrangements for ensuing elections here on Tuesday.

Santosh stated that 741 polling stations were created for conducting the elections, 101 were critical ones and 51 stations were situated in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas including Jannaram mandal. He informed that measures were taken to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections. He added that steps were being taken to enhance polling percentage this time.

The Collector further said that 741 booth-level officers, 75 supervisors, 10 flying squad teams, 10 static surveillance teams, four video surveillance teams, three video viewing teams, four assistant expenditure officers, three accounting teams and a media monitoring committee were formed. He advised the public to contact toll-free number 1950 for reporting grievances round the clock.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Collector K Varun Reddy said that ‘a selfie with polling station’ was being conducted to increase polling percentage in these polls. He stated that 784 polling stations were identified in the district. No polling station is more than 2 kilometers away from an elector and each station has more than 1,500 voters. Dummy Braille ballot sheets were being used to educate visually impaired electors.

