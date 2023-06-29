Telangana: 200 Congress workers join BRS in Andole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran welcoming the Congress cadre into the BRS fold in Andole of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders of Peddalodi village in Munipally mandal have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Thursday.

Village Congress president Mallesham, Vice-sarpanch Jagadishwar, former MPTC Sundaram, senior leader Ashok Patel along with 200 Congress workers of the village joined the BRS. Speaking on the occasion, the Andole MLA said cadre of Opposition parties were coming forward to join the BRS impressed by the development and welfare programmes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The entire nation was impressed by the work of the Telangana Chief Minister. Stating that the government had already released grants for Peddalodi village, he said he would pursue the officials to grant more funds to complete the leftover works in the village.

