Telangana: 31 out of 107 birds trapped in Chinese manja die

During the last 40 days, the AWCS rescued 107 birds at different places. While 10 percent of them were released into their habitat because they were healthy, the rest were shifted to the AWCS's rehabilitation centre located near Patancheru

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

A crow has damaged its wing after getting trapped in Chinese Manja. It is recovering at AWCSs rehabilitation centre in Patancheru.

Sangareddy: As the season for flying kites has commenced in Hyderabad and across Telangana, a huge number of birds were getting trapped in Chinese manja across the State. People are seeing carcasses of birds, which are trapped in the manja, hanging from trees and overhead electric lines everywhere.

The Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has been getting a huge number of alert calls from Hyderabad and other parts of the State since the beginning of November. During the last 40 days, the AWCS rescued 107 birds at different places. While 10 percent of them were released into their habitat because they were healthy, the rest were shifted to the AWCS’s rehabilitation centre located near Patancheru.

However, 31 of the birds have died while undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation centre while 37 birds are recovering at the rehabilitation centre till now. The AWCS team had released the remaining 38 into the habitat after providing proper treatment. Meanwhile, the AWCS, which has been playing a vital role in saving the birds from Chinese manja, has been educating school students by organising sensitisation classes during the last month.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AWCS founder Pradeep Nair said they could save at least a few birds if they sensitise school students, who would buy Chinese manja. More birds get trapped in December and January because the kite flying season picks up in the second half of December and peaks during the Sankranthi festival in the State.