Telangana: 4 students of TSWR CoE Bellampalli shine in JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

From left-right: K Pavan Kumar, J Aravind Sai and M Siddharth Kethawath Prakash, Jadi Aravind Sai, Kotari Pavan Kumar, Munimadugula Siddhartha shined in JEE Advanced out of 20 students who were qualified for appearing the test

Mancherial: Four students belonging to State-run Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli excelled in JEE Advanced-2022 of which results were declared on Sunday.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that the students Kethawath Prakash, Jadi Aravind Sai, Kotari Pavan Kumar, Munimadugula Siddhartha shined in JEE Advanced out of 20 students who were qualified for appearing the test. While Prakash secured 1,379th rank, Aravind Sai registered 3,321st rank. Pavan and Siddharth got 3,503rd and 4,356th ranks respectively.

Also Read Hyderabad students bag top ranks in JEE Advanced 2022

Meanwhile, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and ARCO Ch Maheshwar Rao congratulated the students and commended teachers of the centre for producing the talented students. Teachers and students of the institution congratulated the rankers as well. It may recalled that three students excelled in the results of JEE Advanced 2021.