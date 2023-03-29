Telangana: 400 gram-laddu prasadam being prepared in Kondagattu temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Jagtial: The Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple authorities have started preparation of a 400 gram laddu prasadam on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Officials of the Kondagattu temple, which is all set to undergo a massive facelift in the near future after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao already released Rs.100 crore for the purpose, are taking decisions to reach the aspirations of devotees. Though renovation works are yet to start, temple authorities have started introducing innovative programmes to attract pilgrims.

Earlier, only laddus weighing 100 grams used to be prepared and were sold at Rs.20 each. The weight has now been increased to 400g.

While 200 laddus are being prepared on normal days, 250 are being made every Tuesday and other auspicious days. Each laddu is being sold at Rs.100.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Temple Executive Officer T Venkatesh said they had commenced the preparation of the 400g laddu recently. This was based on instructions from the Endowment Department, he said.

On the other hand, officials of various departments are busy conducting surveys to ensure the preparation of the master plan for the renovation of the temple. The Chief Minister had visited the shrine on February 15 and issued instructions to officials to take up renovation works after inspecting the temple premises.

Irrigation Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal visited the shrine a few weeks ago. Irrigation department officials are planning to bring Mission Bhagiratha water to the top of the hillock from Santhoshloddi and Tummala cheruvu. Forest officials have decided to develop a forest in 1,000 acres.