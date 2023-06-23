Telangana: Actor Suman demands special package for nomads

Hyderabad: A delegation led by actor Suman on Friday called on the State Backward Class Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao and submitted a memorandum urging him to recommend to the State government to grant a special package for the welfare of Nomads, Semi Nomads and DNT BC community living in agency areas.

According to a press release, Suman explained about the living conditions being faced by the people of the Backward Class Community nomads, semi nomads, and DNT tribes living in the agency areas to the Chairman and urged him to ask the government to take steps to improve their living conditions. He has also brought to the notice of the Commission that many of these people, due to their illiteracy and backwardness, were unable to make use of the welfare schemes implemented by the State government.

He also brought to the notice of the chairman that the living conditions of Nomads, Semi Nomads, and DNT tribes grouped under BC-A Category were to be specially studied and take concerted action to alleviate their suffering through a special package.

