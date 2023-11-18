Telangana Assembly Elections: 1,836 critical polling stations identified in Hyderabad

To ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the elections, Central Armed Forces will be deployed at these critical polling stations. This measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents that could disrupt the electoral process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:34 AM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Nearly 1,836 polling stations have been identified in Hyderabad district as critical polling stations for the Assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 30. There are 4,119 polling stations in 15 assembly constituencies in the district, according to officials.

In addition to the deployment of armed forces, other measures are being implemented to enhance security during the polls. Micro observers will be deployed at sensitive polling stations, and live webcasting will be conducted to monitor the polling process.