Telangana Assembly Elections: Chiranjeevi, other actors exercise their franchise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: During the ongoing polling in the State, various celebrities, politicians, and personalities exercised their voting rights in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Actor Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his family, participated in the voting process at Jubilee Hills Club. State’s Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj cast his vote in S.R. Nagar, and Jr NTR, along with his family, also contributed to the electoral proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Commissionerate’s police officials, overseeing 3,202 polling stations across 1,191 locations, implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful conduct of the elections.