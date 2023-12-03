Telangana assembly elections: Congress wins 15 SC seats, 9 ST seats

The Congress won 9 out of the 12 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and 15 out of the 19 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: The Congress won 9 out of the 12 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and 15 out of the 19 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The BRS managed to win four seats reserved for SCs and three ST seats.

The Congress won ST reserved seats including Khanapur where its candidate Vedma Bhojju defeated Johnson Naik Bhukya of BRS. In Devarakonda Congress candidate Balu Naik Nenavath defeatedRavindra Kumar Ramavath of BRS, while in Mahabubabad Murali Naik Bhukya of Congress defeated Banoth Shankar Naik of BRS.

In Dornakal constituency Jatoth Ramchander Naik defeated his nearest rival Dharamsoth Redya Naik of BRS and Payam Venkateshwarlu of Congress defeated Kantha Rao Rega of BRS in Pinapaka.

In Yellandu, Koram Kanakaiah of Congress defeated Banoth Haripriya of BRS, whereas Congress candidate Adinarayana Jare defeated BRS candidate Mecha Nageshwara Rao in Aswaraopet.

Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka retained her Mulugu seat by defeating Nagajyothi Bade of BRS and in Wyra Congress candidate Ramdas Maloth defeated Madanlal Banoth of BRS.

In Bhadrachalam constituency Tellam Venkata Rao of BRS defeated Podem Veeraiah of Congress, while Kova Laxmi of BRS defeated her nearest rival Ajmera Shyam of Congress in Asifabad. In Boath BRS candidate Anil Jadav defeated BJP candidate and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao.

Even in SC reserved constituencies the Congress performed well and won over 80 percent of the seats. In Chennur Congress candidate Gaddam Vivekanand defeated Balka Suman of BRS, whereas his younger brother Gaddam Vinod of the same party defeated Durgam Chinnaiah of BRS in Bellampalli.

Former deputy Chief Minister and BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar was defeated by Adluri Laxman Kumar of Congress in Dharmapuri. In Choppadandi Congress candidate Medipally Sathyam defeated Ravi Shankar Sunke of BRS.

Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota of Congress defeated Hanmant Shinde of BRS in Jukkal and in Manakondur Congress candidate Kavvampally Satyanarayana defeated Erupula Balakishan Rasamayi of BRS. Koninty Manik Rao of BRS defeated A Chandrasekhar of Congress in Zaheerabad.

Former deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate C Damodar Rajanarsimha defeated BRS candidate Chanti Kranthi Kiran.

Gaddam Prasad Kumar of Congress defeated Anand Methuku of BRS in Vikarabad constituency. In Achampet Congress candidate Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna defeated Guvvala Balaraju of BRS. Whereas, Congress candidate Vemula Veeresham defeated BRS candidate Chirumarthy Lingaiah in Nakrekal.

In Thungathurthi, Mandula Samel of Congress defeated Gadari Kishore Kumar of BRS, while In Waradhanapet Congress candidate KR Nagaraj defeated Aroori Ramesh of BRS.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu retained his seat in Madhira defeating Kamal Raju Lingala of BRS, while Matta Ragamayee of Congress defeated BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah in Sathupally constituency.

In Chevella, Kale Yadaiah of BRS defeated Congress candidate Beem Bharath Pamena, whereas, BRS candidate Lasya Nanditha Sayanna defeated N Sriganesh of Congress in Secunderabad Cantonment. In Alampur too BRS candidate Vijayudu defeated SA Sampath Kumar of Congress, while Kadiyam Srihari of BRS defeated Indira Singapuram of Congress in Ghanpur(Station).