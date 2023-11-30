Telangana Assembly Elections: Hyderabad polling stations bustling

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Agents outside the 100-meter line at a polling station

Hyderabad: Polling stations across the Hyderabad district wore a busy look on Thursday morning, with city streets other than those housing these centres remaining mostly empty.

Going by the rules, all agents of political parties have set up their tables right outside the 100-meter line. With one election staff placed at all polling centres who are tasked with helping voters find their booth numbers, there is also one volunteer to help PWD and elderly voters and an ASHA worker.

However, ambiguity over polling stations and booths prevailed among voters, with many being clueless about their serial numbers. While those with voter information slips had it easy, those who didn’t receive one or whose names were included in the list at the last moment had to run pillar to post.

In addition to that, many voters had trouble with the safekeeping of their smartphones and handbags. According to rules, these are not allowed inside the polling station. In addition to that, scores of voters are having to make a return trip to fetch their identification cards, as providing them is mandatory.