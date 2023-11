Telangana Assembly Elections: Quthbullapur records 8.5 polling percentage till 9 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Of the five constituencies in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Quthbullapur recorded the highest polling percentage of 8.5 per cent up till 9 am.

While Malkajgiri recorded 5.81 per cent, Kukatpally saw 5.32 per cent polling. Uppal and Mechal recorded 5 and 2.4 per cent respectively.