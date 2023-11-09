Telangana Assembly polls: Sayanna’s daughter hopes to continue his legacy

The late Sayanna was a powerhouse in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly elections. In 2018, he defeated his nearest Congress rival Sarve Satyanarayana by 37,563 votes by polling 65,797 votes to the Congress candidates’ 28,234 votes

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 07:30 AM, Thu - 9 November 23

G Lasya Nanditha, daughter of BRS MLA G Sayanna, during her campaign as she goes around meeting voters in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Hyderabad: A strategically located Secunderabad Cantonment, right in the middle connecting Secunderabad to North-Eastern regions like Malkajgiri, Medchal, Sainikpuri, ECIL, and areas beyond, has made the upcoming Assembly elections in this constituency, crucial for residents and for political parties.

In the backdrop of the proposed merger of the Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, festering issues related to the closure of crucial main roads that link major civilian areas, within AOC, and lack of development, in terms of infrastructure, when compared to other regions of Hyderabad, this elections could prove to be critical for the local residents. Congress fields Vennela With the passing away of Cantonment Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Sayanna, his daughter G Lasya Nanditha, will be hoping to live up to her father’s legacy and taste success at the hustings.

While the BJP is yet to name a candidate from Cantonment, the Congress has named G V Venella (balladeer Gaddar’s daughter), as their candidate. The number of electors in the constituency this time is 2,46,567 having gone up from 2,39,724 during the 2018 election.

The electorate includes 1,24,245 men, 1,22,315 women, and seven enrolled under the third gender. The late Sayanna was a powerhouse in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly elections. In 2018, he defeated his nearest Congress rival Sarve Satyanarayana by 37,563 votes by polling 65,797 votes to the Congress candidates’ 28,234 votes.

In 2014, immediately after the Statehood, Sayanna won the seat on a Telugu Desam Party ticket with a narrow margin of 3,275 votes and after joining BRS (then TRS) went on to represent the party in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Also Read Secunderabad MLA G Sayanna passes away