Telangana Assembly Polls: Traffic cops on toes

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: With assembly elections scheduled next month, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are participating to ensure a successfully and hindrance free elections in the city.

In a conversation Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu explains to Asif Yar Khan about various tasks of the traffic cops during elections.

– Main focus in run up to the elections

A. Traffic police teams are prioritizing to book cases against persons driving vehicles without improper or without registration number plates. Previous instances show the criminals use such vehicles to commit some or the other offence. Every day about 200 cases of number plate violations are booked. In certain cases, we are filing FIRs at local law and order police stations.

– Dealing with traffic issues during rallies and processions

A. We have asked the law and order counterparts to inform us whenever they give permission for processions and rallies so that we can plan proper bandobast. Our priority is to provide a hassle free journey to the citizens during the political programs. If big meetings are planned and organized anywhere, we will issue traffic advisory for the citizens well in advance.

– Additional personnel provided to the traffic police

A. Whenever there are big rallies, processions or public meetings, our law and order counterparts and those from the headquarters help us to regulate the traffic. If required we bring in policemen from other traffic police stations for the bandobast.

– Important tasks ahead during elections

A. Once the nomination process starts, we have to take care of traffic at the centres by deploying our men. Secondary we have to provide bandobast near the polling stations and later the counting centres. We have prepared a calendar for the elections and are following it. Moreover, there will more VIP movement in the city.

– Advice for the citizens

A. Please cooperate with the traffic police and adhere to the laid down rules for they are for safety of the motorists and pedestrians.

