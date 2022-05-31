Telangana: Badi Bata programme to begin from June 3

Hyderabad: All the government and local body schools have been directed to increase the enrolment in their respective schools during the Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata (admission drive) programme scheduled from June 3 to 30.

In guidelines issued on Tuesday, the School Education department has instructed officials and teachers concerned to identify schools with low enrolment and prepare a special plan to increase admissions with parents’ involvement. They were also instructed to identify out of school children and admit them in the relevant classes according to their age.

Officials and teachers were asked to conduct house-to-house surveys for identifying children and enroll them in the schools and create awareness among parents and community on facilities being provided by the State government under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme besides introduction of English medium and motivate them to join their wards in government schools.

The top three districts and top 10 schools which implement the Badi Bata programme successfully and enrol more number of children in the respective districts/schools would be felicitated by the State government, it said. A Badi Bata desk will be set up at district, mandal and school levels.

The department has asked all respective HMs and MEOs to upload name wise particulars of children who were newly admitted, children enrolled from Anganwadi centres and those enrolled from private schools in ISMS portal www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in every day during the programme.