Telangana: BC Welfare residential schools entrance test results out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Results of the entrance test conducted for admissions into vacant seats in Class VI, VII and VIII in the BC Welfare residential schools were released on Thursday.

The results were hosted on the website www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in and all eligible candidates would be given seats based on the merit list which would be made available on the website soon, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary, Mallaiah Battu said.

Those candidates who get seats would be informed via SMS, he said, adding that students and their parents should not unnecessarily visit the Society’s office.

The Society secretary urged parents and students not to believe people who offer seats and said the admission would be done only on the basis of merit. A total of 1,223 seats in Class VI, 893 in Class VII and 636 in Class VIII would be filled through the entrance test which was conducted on June 19.