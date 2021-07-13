Telangana: Big relief for budget home buyers

GO issued to facilitate the poor in the State to buy plots as small as 60 square yards

Hyderabad: In a major move, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department issued a Government Order to facilitate the poor in the State to buy small plots and construct their dream home as developers can now develop 60-yard plots in layouts.

Earlier, the minimum size of plots in layout was 120 yards and this has now been reduced to 60 square yards. These new rules are applicable in all municipalities and municipal corporations in the State except for GHMC and HMDA areas.

Further, under TS-bPASS rules, for plots with area up to 75 square yards, no building permission is required for construction of an individual house. The applicant will have to register online to construct the house paying Rs 1 as token fee.

According to industry members, these new orders will be beneficial to both buyers and developers. In the past, finding a small plot with proper dimensions was a challenge for buyers. With the new order, developers can now develop small plots to cater to the requirements of limited budget buyers.

CREDAI Hyderabad secretary Rajashekhar Reddy pointed out that apart from owning plots at affordable prices, buyers will also get better amenities as the layouts have to be planned and developed with mandatory space for roads and social infrastructure.

From the industry perspective, the move will make developers focus on affordable housing segment. Layouts with small plots and all mandatory amenities will be developed to suit a particular segment of buyers, he explained.

To ensure transparency and curb irregularities, District Level Layout Committee will be formed in municipalities and municipal corporations for approval of final layouts.

District Collectors will be the Chairpersons of the committee, while Additional Collectors (local bodies) will be the convenors. Superintending Engineers or Executive Engineers from R&B Department, Irrigation Department and Panchayat Raj Department, District Town and Country Planning officer and any other officer nominated by District Collector will be members of the committee.