Telangana brand meat to hit markets soon: Talasani 

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said special teams have been formed for supplying sheep to about 28,000 eligible applicants who have already contributed their funding component under the first phase of sheep distribution scheme.

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has expedited efforts to launch its Telangana brand of meat to make quality meat available for consumers at affordable prices. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said special teams have been formed for supplying sheep to about 28,000 eligible applicants who have already contributed their funding component under the first phase of sheep distribution scheme.

The Minister unveiled the new year’s diary and calendar of officials of Animal Husbandry department at his chambers in Masab Tank on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that Telangana State has topped the country with a number of novel initiatives for improving its livestock population under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He explained that white, blue and pink revolutions were created in Telangana State after its formation. He stated that Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader in the country who encouraged traditional occupations and strengthened rural economy.

“With the distribution of sheep and fishlings on a large scale, the sheep population and aquaculture have increased tremendously. The State government has launched the sheep distribution scheme with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore, but is ready to spend any amount to ensure that every eligible person is benefited from the scheme,” he added.

The Minister appreciated that the efforts of the Animal Husbandry department whose initiatives are getting recognition across the country and their efforts playing vital role in strengthening the rural economy. He said the State government was ready to resolve the issues pertaining to its employees including filling vacancies in the department.

Principal Secretary for Animal Husbandry Anita Rajendran, Telangana State Livestock Development Agency (TSLDA) chief executive officer Manjuvani, director Laxma Reddy, along with the office bearers of the employees associations were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .