Telangana: BRS Constituency meetings pass multiple resolutions

The BRS constituency meetings across the State passed different resolutions highlighting the achievements of the Telangana government in diverse fields and the failures of opposition parties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: The BRS constituency meetings across the State on Tuesday passed different resolutions highlighting the achievements of the Telangana government in diverse fields and the failures of opposition parties. Apart from passing the resolutions, Ministers, MLAS and elected public representatives laid threadbare the emergence of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi before formation of the State and the necessities that forced the transformation of the party into Bharat Rashtra Samithi to replicate the Telangana model of governance across the nation.

Resolution on agriculture, electricity and irrigation projects:

This explained the significance of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes, which became role models for the entire country in the agriculture sector and the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project that aided in increasing agricultural acreage. It also exposed the Centre’s anti-farmer policies including plans to install meters for pumpsets, farm laws and the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi.

Resolution on welfare:

Telangana was the only State, which was extending Rs.2016 as pension under the Aasara Scheme. It also spoke about Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, Arogya Lakshmi and construction of Atma Gowrava Bhavans for 41 categories of BCs, which were unique to Telangana.

Resolution on education and employment:

After formation of Telangana, the number of residential educational institutions went up to 1002, imparting education to over 5.59 lakh students. A sum of Rs.1.25 lakh was being spent per student through Gurukul schools. The State is also setting up medical and nursing colleges in every district while the Centre did not sanction any such college to the State.

Resolution on Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi programmes:

The brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes have triggered rapid development in urban and rural local bodies in the State. Telangana, which has less than three percent of India’s population, bagged 30 per cent of awards announced by the Panchayat Raj Ministry.

Resolution on the BJP government’s failures:

Explaining the injustice meted out to Telangana, the Centre’s step-motherly treatment, and how the BJP failed to protect the interests of common man, privatization of PSUs, the waiving off of Rs.12 lakh corporate loans, anti-farmer policies etc

Resolution on local issues

In addition to these resolutions, different resolutions were passed at the meetings in the 119 constituencies. These included:

• Resolution demanding allocation of coal blocks to Singareni on nomination basis

• Resolution on PM Modi’s failure to offer two crore jobs annually

• Resolution on BJP’s failure in controlling prices of fuels and essential commodities

• Resolution on rejection of Telangana’s pleas for national status to Kaleshwaram or Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation

• Resolution on Centre’s denial to set up Kazipet Coach Factory and Bayyaram Steel Factory

• Resolution on failure of Centre to sanction Tribal University, ITIR, medical and nursing colleges

• Resolution demanding to name new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar

• Resolution on Centre’s discrimination in Metro Phase II approval

