Telangana: BSc Nursing admissions via EAMCET ranks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Starting academic year 2022-23, the admissions to BSc Nursing, a four-year degree course, in the competent authority quota seats in the State will be based on the ranks secured in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022.

In accordance with the modified regulations of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the State government has issued orders with regards to eligibility criteria for BSc Nursing admissions.

“Admissions into competent authority quota seats of BSc Nursing four-year degree course shall be based on TS EAMCET rank and INC Regulations,” Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) said on Tuesday. In case of the management quota seats, admissions will be based on the rank secured in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG and INC Regulations.

Earlier, admissions to the said course were done based on the merit secured in the intermediate public examinations. The KNRUHS has asked the candidates aspiring to get admitted into BSc Nursing course in the State to apply and appear for TS EAMCET and NEET UG exam for eligibility.

Meanwhile, 1,09,094 registrations were received for the TS EAMCET till the last count on Tuesday. Of the total, 69,150 applied for the engineering and 39,944 for the AM stream.

The last date for submission of online applications on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ without a late fee is May 28. With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, the applications can be submitted up to June 7 and 17 respectively. The applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to June 27 and July 7 respectively.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from June 25 to July 11. The entrance test is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 20 with entrance test for AM on July 14 and 15 and engineering test on July 18, 19 and 20.