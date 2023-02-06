Telangana Budget: Rs 26,885 crore allocated for Irrigation Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs.26,885 crore has been proposed for the Irrigation Department for the 2023-24 fiscal.

The Telangana government is determined to provide irrigation to 1 crore 25 lakh acres. It has so far created irrigation facilities to a tune of 73,33,000 acres and in the next two to three years, plans to bring an additional 50,24,000 acres under irrigation.

The Telangana government has expeditiously completed the pending projects of Kalvakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, Yellampalli, Mid Manair, Devadula and others. With this, new ayacut of 20 lakh acres has been created.

The government has taken up the construction of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project to revive the agriculture sector in the combined Palamuru and Ranga Reddy districts. Nearly, 60 per cent of the works have been completed.

With a view to providing irrigation facilities across the combined Khammam district, works relating to Sita Rama Project were going on at brisk pace.

Once the project was completed, in addition to providing irrigation to the drought prone areas in the combined Khammam district, Paleru reservoir would be linked to the project to stabilise the ayacut when there is shortage of water in the NSP.

With this linkage, farmers in Khammam district will be able to cultivate two crops without bothering about the rainfall.

The State government has taken up construction of 1200 check dams involving an expenditure of Rs 3,825 crore, out of which 650 check dams have been completed in the first phase and the rest would be completed shortly.