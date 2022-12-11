Telangana Cabinet ratifies sanction of over 6,500 posts in TSPF, courts

Cabinet also cleared the path for recruitment of women into the force for the first time, sanctioning 12 women SI posts and 70 women constable posts.

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet ratified sanction of a total of 1,203 posts in the Telangana Special Protection Force which is the State paramilitary force, playing a crucial role in security at the State Assembly, the State Secretariat and other such important State establishments.

The Cabinet also cleared the path for recruitment of women into the force for the first time, sanctioning 12 women SI posts and 70 women constable posts.

The newly sanctioned SPF constable posts include 730 posts at the State High Court and other district courts, 277 constable posts in the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco), and 114 constable posts at the Begumpet Airport. Further, the posts of one DIG and an additional commandant were also sanctioned by the Cabinet, which met on Saturday.

The Cabinet had also ratified sanction of another 4,600 posts in various courts in the State. Another 25 posts were approved for recruitment at Industrial Training Institute of Kukunoorpally in Medak district.