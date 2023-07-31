Telangana cabinet’s decision to merge TSRTC with govt a matter of joy: VC Sajjanar

A large number of 56,604 employees participated in this strike and worked tirelessly to achieve a separate state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Managing Director, VC Sajjanar on Monday said that the State Cabinet’s decision to merge the Corporation with the government was a matter of joy.

Reacting to the decision, Sajjanar said, “This is an honor for the hard work of nearly 43,000 employees of RTC. On behalf of the TSRTC family, we are grateful to the State government for recognizing the hard work of the staff who have been working diligently for many years”.

Special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. With this decision, the staff will work with double enthusiasm.. Hoping that the public transport system will be more accessible to the people in Telangana, he added.

The RTC played a key role in the formation of the State. He reminded that the employees fought for a separate statehood without considering their lives and jobs.

RTC employees went on strike for 29 days in September 2011. A large number of 56,604 employees participated in this strike and worked tirelessly to achieve a separate state.