Telangana: Car goes up in flames in Narayankhed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Sangareddy: A car driver had a miraculous escape as he jumped out of his car as flames engulfed the car near Tahsildar’s office in Narayankhed on Friday morning.

The man was proceeding in his Maruti 800 car. As he reached the Tahsildar’s office, thick plumes of smoke began emanating from the car engine. The car driver managed to stop the car and jump ouit even as flames engulfed the car suddenly. Following calls from locals, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, the car was totally damaged.

