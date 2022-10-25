Telangana: Class III boy dies of heart attack in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: A third class student Burra Koushik (8) died of a heart stroke while standing in the mid-day meal queue line in Upper Primary school, Venkatraopalli of Boinpalli mandal on Tuesday.

According to school authorities, Koushik, who was studying Class III in Venkatraopalli UPS collapsed while waiting in the mid-day meal queue line along with others. The school staff gave him some first aid and rushed him to a hospital in Karimnagar where he was declared brought dead. Doctors declared that the body suffered a fatal heart stroke.