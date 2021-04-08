Telangana CM announces Rs 2,000, 25 kg rice for private school teachers

He said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds to benefit 1.45 lakh teachers and other staff working in recognised educational institutions across the State

Hyderabad: In a major relief to teaching and other staff working in private educational institutions in these times of Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday decided to give an interim financial relief of Rs 2,000 and 25 kg rice to each family.

He said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds to benefit 1.45 lakh teachers and other staff working in recognised educational institutions across the State.

The rice would be supplied through ration shops. To avail the financial relief and rice, teachers and other staff should submit their bank account and other details to the District Collector concerned.

The Chief Minister asked Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to prepare necessary guidelines in coordination with officials of Education department in this regard.

