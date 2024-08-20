Telangana: CM inspects Secretariat premises for installing Telangana Thalli statue

During the inspection, the Chief Minister discussed a few aspects, including the site for installing the statue, required area and designs, besides plans with the officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 07:57 PM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: After announcing earlier in the day that a statue of Telangana Thalli would be installed on the Secretariat premises before December 9, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday afternoon inspected the Secretariat premises.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister discussed a few aspects, including the site for installing the statue, required area and designs, besides plans with the officials.

“The Telangana Thalli statue should reflect the Telangana culture,” Revanth Reddy instructed the officials.

Interestingly, the Congress government, which had earlier announced plans intended to come up with a new State emblem and Telangana Thalli statue, was yet to finalise both.

The task of finalizing the new emblem and Telangana Thalli was entrusted to a cabinet sub-committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

However, in May, facing severe backlash over the proposed changes in the emblem and Telangana Thalli, the Congress government deferred the decisions after holding a meeting with representatives of different political parties, which was chaired by the Chief Minister. The BRS and AIMIM skipped the meeting.

The government had assured to discuss these issues in the Assembly as well during the budget session. So far, there has been no official announcement over finalization of the emblem and Telangana Thalli statue.