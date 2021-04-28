Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests negative for Covid-19

A Rapid Antigen Test showed that CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned negative. An RT-PCR test result is expected to be out by tomorrow.

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after being in isolation for the last one week.

According to an official report, the Chief Minister’s personal physician Dr MV Rao and a team conducted the Rapid Antigen Test and an RT-PCR test on the Chief Minister. The Rapid Antigen Test showed that Chandrashekhar Rao had turned negative. The RT-PCR test result is expected to be out by tomorrow.

The Chief Minister tested positive for the virus a week ago and since then was in isolation in his farm house.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .