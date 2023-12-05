Telangana CM: Uncertainty continues as AICC talks with contenders

The uncertainty over the new Chief Minister of Telangana is still continuing with the AICC leadership holding meetings with observers and other leaders, including contenders for the post, in New Delhi.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar held a meeting with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy for over an hour in New Delhi. But no conclusion was arrived at in the meeting.

However, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the high command was ultimate. “We will go by whatever the AICC decides,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said while speaking to media persons after the meeting.

Following this, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Shiva Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal to his residence for another meeting. It has began a few minutes ago and party sources said an announcement would be made by evening.

When media persons asked Shiva Kumar about the meeting at the AICC chief’s residence, he said: “We are here only to submit the report on the CLP resolution that was passed on Monday. Rest AICC will decide.”