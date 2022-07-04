Telangana: Coal production affected in SCCL OC mines due to rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Kothagudem: Coal production has been affected in several opencast (OC) coal mines of SCCL in erstwhile Khammam district following continuous rainfall on Sunday night.

The work of removing overburden and 6000 tonnes of coal production was affected at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal. Similarly in Kothagudem around 3000 tonnes coal production was affected during night shift at GK OC as rain water accumulated in the mine and made the tracks in the mine slippery.

At JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district about 25000 tonnes coal production and 1.50 lakh cubic metres overburden removal was affected due to the rainfall last night.

Meanwhile a highest rainfall of 7.6 cm was recorded in Yellandu in the last 24-hours. Pinapaka recorded 5.5 cm rainfall, Kothagudem 4.6 cm, Aswapuram 3.5 cm and 3.2 cm rainfall was recorded in Tekulapalli.

In Khammam district, a rainfall of 3.4 cm was recorded in Singareni mandal, Enkoor 2.4 cm and in Sathupalli mandal a rainfall of 2.1 cm was recorded, officials said.